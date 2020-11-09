Tangipahoa inmate escapes after 38 days in jail

He was being held on charges of criminal damage and burglary, with a hold placed on his release for a parole violation.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A Kentwood man reportedly escaped jail Thursday in Tangipahoa Parish, and officials are asking for help recapturing him.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the escaped inmate, 25-year-old Terrence "TJ" Brewer, broke out around 2 p.m. He had spent 38 days in jail when he escaped, according to the sheriff's office.

They said they couldn't give any details about how Brewer was able to escape because of an open investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information about Brewer’s whereabouts is being encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (800) 554-5245.

