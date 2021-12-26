Man escapes from Tangipahoa jail

Clarence Gaten Jr. escaped from the parish jail and is wanted for his escape, attempted carjacking, and child endangerment.

NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: Gaten is now in custody in Washington Parish.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped from the parish jail.

Officials say Clarence Gaten Jr. escaped from the parish jail and is wanted for his escape, attempted carjacking, and child endangerment.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Gaten had moved out of the Amite area and has been seen in Washington Parish. He was last seen wearing navy blue jail attire. Gaten has a large tattoo on his chest and possible injuries to both of his arms.

Gaten was incarcerated for two counts of failure to appear and resisting of a police officer four days ago.

If you see Gaten, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately. You may call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.

