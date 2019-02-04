NEW ORLEANS — Four people have been arrested, including a 13-year-old girl, in connection to a spree of robberies in New Orleans last month.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that Byron Green, Develyn Smith, Reiontae Ward and an unnamed 13-year-old were stopped in St. John the Baptist in a car reportedly carjacked in New Orleans.

Detectives later determined that the four individuals were responsible for an armed robbery on March 10 in the 4400 block of Rhodes Drive. Green and the 13-year-old were also responsible for an armed carjacking in the 4400 block of Cerise Avenue on March 12.

Police say Green and Smith were also responsible for a simple robbery on March 11 near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dotd avenue.

Green was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for second-degree robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Smith was booked for second-degree robbery and armed robbery with a firearm. Ward was booked on armed robbery with a firearm.

The juvenile was booked into the Orleans Juvenile Justice Center on two counts each of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the NOPD seventh district detectives at 504-658-6070. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.