Teen accused of raping multiple people arrested in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police say a 17-year-old boy from Jefferson Parish was arrested Friday in connection to multiple sexual assaults.

The alleged incidents all occurred between March 26 and April 7 near Rue Parc Fontaine in Algiers.

The NOPD says multiple anonymous tips and a DNA match from one of the crime scenes led to the teen's arrest. The U.S. Marshals also assisted with the arrest.

He was booked with one count of first-degree rape, one count of attempted first-degree rape and one count of armed robbery. Police say he will most likely face more charges as the investigation continues.

“I want to commend our detectives in the Special Victims Section and in the Fourth District, who worked relentlessly to get this offender off the streets and end this terrifying threat to the women in our community,” NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said. "To the victims in this case, for bravely facing this horror and doing what they needed to do to help us make this arrest, we thank you for your courage."

If you have any information that could help investigators, call NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit at 504-658-5523.

