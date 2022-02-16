Baton Rouge teen accused of trying to hire a hitman

Police say she used the website rentahitman.com to hire a person to kill her boyfriend.

NEW ORLEANS — A 14-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday for attempting to hire a hitman, according to Baton Rouge Police.

Police say she used the website rentahitman.com to hire a person to kill her ex-boyfriend.

An administrator of the website reported the incident to authorities.

"My client is a juvenile first of all. In order to carry out any crime, you have to have the wherewithal to make it happen. This is a 14-year-old she doesn't have five dollars to pay a hitman," Michael Nunnery, the lawyer for the teen, said.

The hire a hitman website is a fake, and the site operators send the information straight to the police.