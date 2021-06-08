Teen arrested for shooting of grandmother picking up kids from daycare

Police quickly identified Dotch as a suspect in the shooting, telling WWL-TV at the time that the teen had escaped from juvenile prison and was on the run.

HOUMA, La. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of shooting a Houma grandmother in a purse-snatching gone wrong while she was picking up her grandkids from daycare.

Houma Police say Jamanie Dotch tried to steal the woman's purse near the Saint Francis de Sales School around 1 p.m. on Aug. 6.

During the struggle, the woman was shot in the stomach, and the shooter ran off. Because the shooting happened in a busy part of town not long before school pickup, witnesses and security cameras both saw the attack.

Police quickly identified Dotch as a suspect in the shooting, telling WWL-TV at the time that the teen had escaped from juvenile prison and was on the run.

"Around the early part of June or mid-June, he escaped from a juvenile facility in Shreveport. He's from the Houma area. And right now my detectives are obtaining warrants on him for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a school zone," said Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman.

Thursday, officers got a tip that Dotch was walking along Morgan Street, near Roanoake Street. When he saw officers, Dotch reportedly began running, but was caught and arrested.

Police say they found a pistol near the location where he was arrested. While it is still unclear if Dotch was the owner of the gun, it was taken in as evidence possibly tying him to the attack.

Dotch faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

