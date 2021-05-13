NOPD: 15-year-old arrested for stealing car with baby inside

At some point, the carjacker realized that there was a baby in the car, and dropped the child off at a construction site.

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a car with a baby inside it, according to the NOPD.

Police say the juvenile suspect approached a car after the child's mother left another woman and the infant in her car shortly before 3 p.m. NOPD officials say he allegedly pulled the second woman from the car and jumped in.

He then drove off, leaving the scene of the carjacking - near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Roman Street in Central City - headed towards New Orleans East.

At some point, the carjacker realized that there was a baby in the car, and dropped the child off at a construction site.

NOPD officers say they arrested the man later in the day.

The suspect's name has not been released because he is a juvenile. The initial arresting charge listed in NOPD records is for a carjacking without a weapon.

Other charges such as kidnapping could be added by prosecutors later.

The infant was not harmed and was reunited with her family. Police said the woman who was pulled from the car was treated for her injuries but did not specify what those were.

