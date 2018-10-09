TERRYTOWN – A teenager has been arrested and another man is being sought in the apparent beating death of a 29-year-old Terrytown man Saturday afternoon.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, officers were called to an apartment complex on Terry Parkway in regards to an unresponsive man.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was rushed to the hospital with what deputies said were apparent blunt force injuries. He died from the injuries on Sunday.

Yazan Omar, 17, was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder Saturday. He was re-booked on the murder charge after the victim’s death. A second suspect, 40-year-old Saleh Omar, is being sought for second-degree murder.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office officials have not said if the two men are related.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Saleh Omar is asked to contact our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

