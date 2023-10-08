Teen arrested for Thibodaux mass shooting that happened in May

Keshon Taylor, 18, from Schriever was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

THIBODAUX, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said they arrested a teen Thursday who they believe was responsible for a mass shooting in Thibodaux, in May.

Keshon Taylor, 18, from Schriever was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder. Although, LPSO officials said they don't think Taylor acted alone.

"Detectives believe Taylor was one of at least two gunmen involved in the shooting," LPSO said in a statement on Thursday.

Seven people were shot at a party in Thibodaux in May, apparently the victims were ages 17 to 25.

Two women, 21 and 22, were also hurt while running from the scene of the shooting, according to LPSO.

None of the victims were killed in the shooting.

Bail for the suspected teen was set at $500,000, he was booked in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

LPSO have asked that anyone with information on the shooting to call Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or to go to their website at CrimeStoppersBR.org.