19-year-old charged in death of infant

Keriaon Smith, 19, is charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

NEW ORLEANS — 19-year-old Keriaon Smith has been booked with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after a six-month-old infant was found unresponsive while in Smith's care.

The infant was taken to a hospital where he later died.

More counts could be handed to Smith. Investigators are awaiting a ruling on the cause of death from the coroner's office to make that determination.