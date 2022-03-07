x
Crime

19-year-old charged in death of infant

Keriaon Smith, 19, is charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
NEW ORLEANS — 19-year-old Keriaon Smith has been booked with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after a six-month-old infant was found unresponsive while in Smith's care.

The infant was taken to a hospital where he later died.

More counts could be handed to Smith. Investigators are awaiting a ruling on the cause of death from the coroner's office to make that determination.

The investigation into this incident remains open and very active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NOPD Special Victims Unit at 504-658-5267 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

