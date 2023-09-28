Teen charged with terrorizing after bomb threat at Thibodaux High School

The sheriff's office said, "just before 11 a.m. on September 27, 2023, the school resource officer at Thibodaux High School was notified by school officials of a han

THIBODAUX, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and the Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent announced that a teenage student at Thibodaux High School was charged after a bomb scare at Thibodaux High School Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said, "just before 11 a.m. on September 27, 2023, the school resource officer at Thibodaux High School was notified by school officials of a handwritten message on a door bathroom stall door in a boys’ restroom."

The message said that the author had a bomb and was dated with Wednesday’s date, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. The school was fully evacuated and everyone was dismissed early.

Officers say they conducted a full security sweep of the entire school, but no explosive devices, weapons, or anything suspicious was found.

Investigators developed a 15-year-old male student as a possible suspect, and the student was detained.

The student was charged with terrorizing and placed at the Juvenile Justice Facility in Thibodaux.