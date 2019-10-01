NEW ORLEANS — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition and a 9-year-old boy is injured after a double shooting Wednesday night.

NOPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Dumaine Street in the Treme neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the chest and the boy shot in the foot.

Both were transported to hospitals for treatment, police said.

Lt. Jonathan Fourcade, a spokesman for New Orleans EMS, said the 19-year-old victim was rushed to University Medical Center with “some critical” injuries.

RELATED: Man dead after shooting on Bienville Street

The names of those victims and a possible motive for the shooting have not yet been announced. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.