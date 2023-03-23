Second teen accused in deadly carjacking of Linda Frickey competent to stand trial

Mar’Qel Curtis, 16, is the second teen of the four teens accused to be found competent by a court-appointed psychiatrist.

NEW ORLEANS — A judge in Orleans Parish determined that a second teen accused in the brutal carjacking and death of Linda Frickey is competent to stand trial.

Mar’Qel Curtis, 16, is the second teen of the four teens accused to be found competent by a court-appointed psychiatrist. The psychiatrist testified that Curtis understood the consequences he faces at trial.

She is the third suspect in this case to undergo psychiatric evaluation and the second teen to be found competent.

Briniyah Baker, 16, along with John Honore, 17, Lenyra Theophile, 15, and Mar'Qel Curtis, 16, were arrested by the New Orleans Police Department and charged with the crime.

The Orleans District Attorney’s Office decided to try all four teens as adults.

Earlier this week a judge deemed Theophile incompetent to stand trial and will spend 60 days in a mental health facility. Back in February, Briniyah Baker went through a mental competency hearing and was also found to be competent to stand trial.

In August, a judge denied bail reductions for the teens which kept them held in jail on a 1 million dollar bond.

They face life in prison if convicted.