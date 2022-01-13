15-year-old girl flees foster home with suspected child abuser, police say

Andrea Vallecillo, 15, reportedly ran away from her foster home after learning she would be returning to her biological mother's home, police said.

NEW ORLEANS — Police need your help finding a teenager who ran away from her foster home with a suspected child abuser, according to New Orleans Police.

The 15-year-old girl was seen leaving the foster home with Edinzon Vasquez, 19, in a blue Chevy Colorado pickup truck with Mississippi plates.

Vasquez is wanted on previous child abuse charges, a release from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

"Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact either NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, NOPD Child Abuse Detective Mario Bravo Jr. at 504-658-5267 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP," the release said.

