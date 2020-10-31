Sheriff: Teen girls fight off kidnapper, cause crash

A couple of teenage girls were kidnapped Saturday as they walked to a nearby store, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — A couple of 15-year-old girls kidnapped at gunpoint were able to fight off their attacker by causing a car crash while he was driving them away, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson said the girls were allegedly abducted at gunpoint in Livingston Parish Saturday evening as they walked to a nearby store. The girls were being driven a couple of miles away into Tangipahoa when there was a crash that injured both of the girls and the suspect.

The parents of one of the girls told WBRZ-TV that they taught their daughter to fight back if she was in trouble and they said she grabbed the steering wheel at one point and forced the vehicle off the road and into a crash.

The extent of the injuries to all involved was not disclosed but the suspect, 39-year-old Albert Lavigne, was booked after his release from the hospital.