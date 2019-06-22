NEW ORLEANS —

A teenage passenger died and the driver was sent to the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Knight Drive Saturday morning, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the area. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl with multiple gunshot wounds and an unidentified man with a single gunshot wound in a pickup truck.

The teenager died at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to a nearby hospital, and was listed in stable condition,

NOPD officers have not released a motive for the shooting, and have not named a suspect.

The identity of the girl who was killed has not been released pending the completion of an autopsy and the notification of her next of kin.

Anybody with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective Sasha Tousant at 504-658-5300. Tipsters can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.