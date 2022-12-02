Teen runs over carjacking victim with stolen car, Harahan police report

The suspect, identified only as a 15-year-old New Orleans resident, was taken to University Medical Center after his arrest.

HARAHAN, La. — A 15-year-old is under arrest after a carjacking in Harahan that sent the teenager and the victim to the hospital.

According to the Harahan police department, a 15-year-old jumped out of a black SUV and carjacked someone at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of Hickory Avenue. Police say the armed carjacker ran over the victim as he drove away.

Police spotted the stolen car soon after and attempted to pull it over, but the driver wouldn't stop.

According to Harahan Police, the suspect lost control of the stolen car near the intersection of St. George Avenue and Jefferson Highway and crashed before he was arrested.

The suspect, identified only as a 15-year-old New Orleans resident, was taken to University Medical Center. Police say the car's owner was taken to the hospital for treatment as well.

A gun stolen from New Orleans was found on the scene as well, according to police.

Anyone with information on this carjacking or who witnessed it take place is asked to contact Det. David Mitchell or Det. Drew Deacon at 504-737-9763.