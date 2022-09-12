15-year-old arrested in shooting death of Thibodaux teen

Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of another 15-year-old over the weekend in Thibodaux.

Police said they arrested the suspect Tuesday and charged him with one count of first-degree murder.

According to Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue, officers received a call of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue Saturday night around 6 p.m.

Responding units found the victim, identified as Jairen Cole, with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to Thibodaux Regional Hospital and then airlifted to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to police.

The suspect is being held at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility prior to court appearances.

If you have any further information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Police said that Cole, 15, is from neighboring Assumption Parish. Police didn’t say what he was doing in Thibodaux Saturday.

“It’s heartbreaking all the way around, from the police department side, to the city, and of course the victim’s family,” Public Information Officer Lt. Clint Dempster said.

People who live on S. Barbier told Eyewitness News what happened is not only heartbreaking but shameful. They said they were fearful to talk on camera and worry about their neighborhood with a killer on the run.

“Our detectives have been working around the clock, following all leads necessary,” Dempster said.

The leads apparently led to the arrest Tuesday.