NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg near Mid-City, police say. They believe the teen may have shot himself.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Palmyra street. The teenager was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a medical call, not as an attack, indicating that he may have shot himself.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anybody with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.