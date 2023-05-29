Teen shot while traveling on I-10E NOPD says

Police say the 17-year-old male was driving when he “heard a loud shot” and discovered that he had been hit by a bullet.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving on Interstate 10 in New Orleans.

It happened at about 8:13 p.m. Sunday night on I-10 East near Elysian Fields Avenue according to an NOPD report.

Police say the 17-year-old male was driving when he “heard a loud shot” and discovered that he had been hit by a bullet.

The man arrived at the hospital for treatment where he is in stable condition.

Detectives are working to gather evidence to find who may be responsible.