15-year-old murder suspect's father turns son in to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Police have booked a 15-year-old boy on second-degree murder charges after a shooting that killed a 52-year-old woman in New Orleans East on Sunday.

According to NOPD, the boy’s father took him to surrender and confess to the crime.

“This arrest was the result of his father taking the responsibility where parents of this child learned of their son committing this senseless act. He turned his son in,” said Chief Sean Ferguson.

An obituary for 52-year-old Anita Irvin LaViege says she was born and raised in New Orleans and was active in her church.

She ran marathons, loved the outdoors, held a master’s degree, and got married just nine months ago.

“I had the occasion to also speak to Mrs. LaViege’s husband, Mr. Kenneth,” said Ferguson. “And he was very grateful, he’s just looking forward to going through the process of getting this behind him.”

According to our partners at the Times Picayune New Orleans Advocate, LaViege was dropping off groceries at her in-law’s home near Morrison Road Sunday when two males walked in front of her car and fired a shotgun.

She drove away and crashed into another vehicle. She and her dog both died in the shooting.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell was grateful one suspect turned himself in, saying, “This was the right thing to do, and I want to commend that family for doing it.”

The Chief said the families of the victim and the 15-year-old are deeply hurting.

Police are still looking for another person of interest in this case. If you know anything, call Crimestoppers.

