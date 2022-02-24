Teenager hospitalized after shooting on St. Charles Ave. near Muses route

According to officials, the shooting happened near the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Josephine Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near the parade route Thursday night.

According to officials, the shooting happened near the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Josephine Street.

Officers patrolling the area said they heard sounds of gunshots in the area and later found a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.

Police said EMS brought the victim to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

His condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.