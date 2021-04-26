Teenager, infant wounded in New Orleans double shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A teenage girl and an infant were shot in New Orleans Monday night.
According to New Orleans police, the shooting took place on I-10 West between the Franklin Avenue and Louisa Street exits.
Police say both victims arrived at the hospital by private conveyance.
Traffic on I-10 West has been shut down at the Chef Menteur Highway exit while police investigate the shooting. Traffic is being diverted on to Chef Menteur Highway.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation takes place.