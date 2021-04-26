Teenager, infant wounded in New Orleans double shooting

Police say both victims arrived at the hospital by private conveyance.

NEW ORLEANS — A teenage girl and an infant were shot in New Orleans Monday night.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting took place on I-10 West between the Franklin Avenue and Louisa Street exits.

Police say both victims arrived at the hospital by private conveyance.

Traffic on I-10 West has been shut down at the Chef Menteur Highway exit while police investigate the shooting. Traffic is being diverted on to Chef Menteur Highway.