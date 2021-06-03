Teenager shot on Hammond street, NOPD investigates

According to NOPD, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 7900 block of Hammond Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting of a juvenile Saturday afternoon.



Initial reports show the boy was brought to the hospital by EMS.

No further details are available at this time.

