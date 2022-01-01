Teenagers arrested on gun charges in French Quarter, New Orleans East overnight

Police say a 15-year-old pulled a gun out of his waist band near the intersection of Canal and Chartres Streets just after midnight.

NEW ORLEANS — Two teenagers armed with guns were arrested on New Year's Eve in New Orleans.

According to New Orleans Police a 15-year-old armed with a handgun in the French Quarter and a 17-year-old armed with a rifle were arrested on New Year's Eve in separate incidents.

The first arrest happened around 10 p.m. in New Orleans East.

Officers had pulled somebody over in the 7800 block of Coronet Street when they heard gunshots in the area, according to police. The sound of gunshots led them to three people firing weapons.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a rifle at police before the three of them took off running. Officers caught one of the armed suspects, a 17-year-old.

The unidentified 17-year-old was booked for three counts of aggravated assault upon a police officer and one count each of illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and flight from an officer.

The other two armed suspects remain at-large.

The second arrest came just after the ball dropped, around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

According to NOPD, a 15-year-old pulled a gun out of his waistband and was waving it in the air near the corner of Canal Street and Chartres.

Officers approached the teenager and were able to arrest him without incident, according to NOPD. He was booked for juvenile in possession of a firearm and for illegal carrying of a firearm.