Teens lead deputies in 100+ mph chase from Covington to Madisonville before crashing into patrol cars

MADISONVILLE, La. — Two teenagers were arrested Sunday in Madisonville after their truck hit two St. Tammany Parish patrol units during a pursuit that at times exceeded 100 mph.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Timberlane subdivision near Covington shortly before 2 a.m. after a man called to report two people breaking into his car.

The deputies spotted the suspects leaving the scene and tried to perform a traffic stop on their pickup trick. But according to the sheriff's office, the truck sped off, pursued by the deputies.

Deputies pursued them into Madisonville at speeds higher than 100 mph. Near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 22, the truck struck two patrol units, ending the chase.

The driver, 18-year-old Mark Fridge of Picayune allegedly tried to flee on foot and fought with deputies restraining him. According to the sheriff's office, he punched one deputy in the face, dragging two on the ground and kicking others.

After his arrest, Fridge was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the fight with deputies. When he is released, he will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

None of the deputies involved in the scuffle required medical treatment.

The passenger, a 16-year-old male from Hammond, was removed from the vehicle without incident. He was not named because of his age.

Fridge faces two charges of simple burglary, one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one charge of flight from an officer, one charge of resisting a police officer with force or violence, two counts of aggravated criminal damage, one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway, one charge of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, one count of posession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a schedule II drug.

The younger passenger was released into the custody of his mother on a custodial release. He was charged with simple burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a schedule II drug.

Deputies reportedly located a bottle of prescription drugs stolen from a vehicle in the Timberlane subdivision inside the truck, and three firearms, also all believed to be stolen, in the bed of the truck.

“Vehicle burglaries are crimes of opportunity,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement announcing the arrests. “Even if you are parked in your own driveway or just running into a store for a quick minute, it is imperative to always lock your vehicle doors and to never leave purses or valuables in sight.”

