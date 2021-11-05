'Tell your children how much you love them' | Two teenagers gunned down in Gentilly

In an effort to tackle the problem, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office will host a youth violence prevention summit.

NEW ORLEANS — Shots rang out in Gentilly just after 7 a.m. Tuesday along the 4200 block of Hamburg Street.

What led up to the shooting is still unclear, but a 16 and a 17-year-old were killed. They’re the latest victims of violent crime in New Orleans.

“It’s scary living here,” DeCarlas O’Neal-Johnson said.

Johnson understands what the victims’ families might be feeling. Her 18-year-old son Caleb was just 21 days away from graduating high school when he was shot and killed in Algiers on March 28.

"It's disappointing to see so many teenagers are not having an opportunity to live and to fulfill some of the dreams that we have for our children, like graduating," Johnson said.

So far this year, 77 homicides have occurred in New Orleans. According to New Orleans Police, the current solve rate is 59.3%, higher than 2020’s 35% clearance rate.

In an effort to tackle the problem, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office will host a youth violence prevention summit aimed at bringing together young people, educators, advocates, criminal justice stakeholders and parents to come up with solutions.

District Attorney Jason Williams says the purpose is to strike the balance between enforcement and prevention.

“Once 911 is called, that's when the police get involved, that's when the DA gets involved that's when the court gets involved and so we want to make sure we have a comprehensive strategy for that for all stakeholders, but we also want to make sure we are being really smart about this things as well,” Williams said. “We shouldn’t be surprised that kids are wilding out after this year.”



Faith leaders like Pastor Leser Love with the City of Love Church say overcoming the problem also starts with how and what we are teaching kids.

"We must have time to teach conflict resolution,” Love said. “We must have time to teach people how to get along better. At the very root of it of it, I believe, is the fact that we don't know how to be angry."

As police continue to search for a suspect in the latest shooting, Johnson offers this bit of advice for parents all over.