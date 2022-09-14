Police looking to identify double murder suspect spotted on video in Terrebonne

Keith Stevenson, 44, and his sister Janice Gardner were shot multiple times inside their home on Linda Ann Avenue in Gray.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — There’s surveillance video that Terrebonne Parish authorities said shows the people responsible for a double murder. Authorities just need to know who they are.

“Anytime something like this happens our guys work relentlessly, around the clock,” Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said.

That work started almost two years ago, November 16, 2020, after what investigators say was a home invasion.

“Two masked gunmen entered the residence and started shooting,” Soignet said.



“It was targeted,” Soignet said.

Soignet said those two masked gunmen forced their way inside before shooting Stevenson and Gardner.

Stevenson was still alive when deputies got there, but Gardner was dead in a hallway. Almost two years later, no arrests.

“We’re not going to stop,” Soignet said. “We’re not going to stop until we figure out who did it.”

Soignet hopes surveillance video will lead detectives to who did it.

The sheriff said Stevenson and Gardner were also the victims of a previous home invasion in Jan of 2020, ten months before they were killed in November. Investigators believe there could be a possible connection.

Connection or not, Soignet said what happened that day in November was intentional.

“There’s some planning there. This is not just an event that occurred,” Soignet said.

Even with time passed, Soignet said the sheriff’s office hasn’t forgotten about the case and hopes the community hasn’t either.

“We’re hoping the public can give us a hand so we can give that family the closure they deserve,” Soignet said.

Family members of Stevenson and Gardner were not available for an interview Wednesday but released a statement to Eyewitness News.

That statement reads, “Our family still feels the pain of their absence. Their love and memories live on in our hearts. We are praying for justice.”

It’s a justice they worry may never come, but they’re hopeful someone will come forward. If you know anything about this case call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.