Terrebonne teenager indicted for child rape

First-degree rape carries a mandatory life sentence.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A Terrebonne Parish teenager faces first-degree rape charges after a weeks-long investigation by the sheriff’s office.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Peter Vincent LeCompte for first-degree rape on Dec. 14.

Soignet is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10. According to police, both the victim and LeCompte said that they knew each other and were left alone together on multiple occasions.

LeCompte denies the allegations, according to police.