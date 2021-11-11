Terrytown man gunned down a year after being shot and paralyzed, family asks why

"He was already paralyzed," Henderson said. "I don't understand. There's nothing he could have done."

TERRYTOWN, La. — The family of a man paralyzed after a shooting in 2020 and killed in a second shooting a month ago, wants to know why he was targeted, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

Ja'Quann Benn, 19, was shot in the back in March 2020 by an unknown suspect in Terrytown. That bullet left him critically wounded both physically and emotionally according to the article.

Family said it took them a while to get him back and around but at least they still had him. Now they say they no longer have that.

"He was beaten down, at first," she said. "He started to come around, but he would still have his moments."

On Oct. 30 Ja'Quann Benn was shot and killed while sitting outside in the 600 block of Farmington Place in Terrytown. He died on the scene.

A week later on Nov. 5, at a vigil held by friends and family, gunshots rang out in the 1900 block of Faith Place. A 20-year-old woman at the event was wounded but her injuries were not life-threatening according to the article.

The article states at the moment, there are no suspects listed in either of the three shootings but his family is trying to figure out why Benn was considered a threat to anyone after being paralyzed.

"He was already paralyzed," Henderson said. "I don't understand. There's nothing he could have done."

Benn was the youngest boy of five siblings and was known to have a close bond with his mother. He earned the name " Fatman" as a baby and it followed him to adulthood.

"He was definitely funny," she said. "He cracked jokes all the time. He was always in good spirits."

Jefferson Parish is asking anyone with information regarding any of the shootings to call the Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867. A cash reward is being offered.