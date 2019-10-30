JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities in Jefferson Parish are investigating an early morning shooting in Terrytown Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened before 5:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of Daniels Road near Terry Parkway. Initial reports say one man was shot and has life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office has not released any additional details about the shooting at this time. A WWL-TV crew is en route to the scene.

