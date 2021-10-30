Terrytown shooting left a man dead

According to JPSO, a patrolling deputy heard multiple gunshots fired in the area.

TERRYTOWN, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in Terrytown Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Farmington Place.

According to JPSO, a patrolling deputy heard multiple gunshots fired in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man's identity and the official cause of death will be released once an autopsy is done and his family is notified.