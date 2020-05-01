TERRYTOWN, La. — A woman was shot to death in Terrytown Sunday morning, JPSO officials said.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Faith Place, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 1 a.m., deputies were dispatched after reports of a woman found lying on the ground outside an apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined she had a single gunshot wound to the head.

JPSO officials said they believe her live-in boyfriend shot her after an argument. The boyfriend was arrested in connection with the crime.

The identities of the suspect and the victim are both being withheld pending notification of her next of kin because the two were in a relationship when the killing took place.

