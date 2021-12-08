Tesla dashcam records attempted carjacking, shooting in New Orleans

Footage shows a black Kia stopped in front of the Tesla and two men armed with handguns aimed at the driver.

NEW ORLEANS — A Tesla's built-in dash camera reportedly captured an attempted carjacking and shooting in New Orleans' Mid-City area on Tuesday.

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that the attempted carjacking happened around 9:34 a.m. on North St. Patrick and Conti streets. The video shows a black Kia sedan stop in front of the Tesla and two men armed with handguns exited and pointed handguns at the victim.

The driver of the Tesla immediately backed away and drove to a side street in the area. The person who uploaded the video said one of the men fired a shot, but hit nothing.

Police say that two teenagers were later arrested by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office in connection with the incident. Sources say the two were 17 and 14 years old and that the younger teen was wanted after escaping from a juvenile detention center. Each teen now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The incident was not the only attempted carjacking and shooting reported in New Orleans on Tuesday.

According to the NOPD, another attempted carjacking was reported around 2:03 p.m. near Law and Egania streets in the Lower Ninth Ward. Similar to the first carjacking, police say two armed men pulled in front of a 63-year-old woman's car, blocking her in before exiting their car and approaching her. After seeing that the men were warmed, the woman drove off.

The NOPD said a third attempted carjacking happened minutes later in the nearby Florida area. Around 2:14 p.m., two men drove up to a 66-year-old man's car in the 2500 block of Independence Street before exiting their car and trying to enter the man's car. The man fled the scene and one of the suspects fired a shot at the man, striking him in the face. The police department did not say how serious the man's injuries were.

It is unclear if any of the three incidents were related, though detectives are investigating if the arrested teens are connected to other cases.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.