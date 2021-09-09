Texas man arrested after JPSO deputy shot at him following chase

Deputies were able to arrest him when he unwittingly swam into shallow water, where a K-9 dog was able to grab him.

AVONDALE, La. — A Texas man was arrested in Avondale after allegedly fleeing from a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who shot at him when he grabbed a gun from his waistband following a car chase.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that 34-year-old Dustin Hendricks of Dayton, Texas was arrested on one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

He was taken into custody Thursday morning after an overnight search.

Sheriff's officials said around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a JPSO deputy tried to perform a traffic stop on Hendricks for reckless driving on South Jamie Boulevard in Avondale.

The driver of the car, whom they identified as Hendricks, refused to stop, leading the deputy on a chase to the end of the boulevard before crashing his car through a fence and getting out of the vehicle.

JPSO officials said he then grabbed a gun that was in the waistband of his pants. The deputy, reportedly fearing for his life, fired one shot at Hendricks, but missed.

Hendricks reportedly fled into the woods behind him.

Deputies searched the area with dogs, extra personnel and air-support.

Thursday morning, deputies reportedly found Hendricks about half a mile from the crash site. But he was again able to avoid capture, they said, by swimming away in a canal.

A few hours later, Hendricks' luck ran out.

Deputies were able to arrest him when he unwittingly swam into shallow water, where a K-9 dog was able to grab him.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Hendricks was being treated for minor injuries from a dog bite sustained during his arrest.

