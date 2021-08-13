'That’s very concerning', Bourbon St. business owner wants safety for visitors and residents

“What we have to do is step up and provide safety because it doesn’t seem like our city is providing the police presence we need on Bourbon Street,” said Mullin.

NEW ORLEANS —

Going into the weekend comes with some concern for business owner Brian Mullin at Local 718 and 5 Star Dive Bar on Bourbon Street.

“One of my bartenders had to go outside and hold a tourist’s neck and put pressure on it because he was bleeding because he got shot,” said Mullin.

For the last two weekends, there have been shootings in the 700 block of Bourbon, injuring a handful of people. Mullin says thankfully his bar was already closed for the night, but business is now taking a hit.

“People are afraid to go to certain areas because it’s been two weeks in a row,” said Mullin.

To bring safety and business back to the street, businesses along the 700 block are banding together, hiring off-duty officers for security detail.

“What we have to do is step up and provide safety because it doesn’t seem like our city is providing the police presence we need on Bourbon Street,” said Mullin.

Mullin said he’s seen crime increase on Bourbon Street ever since state troopers ended their patrols late last year. Video even shows NOPD officers nearby when the gunfire started last weekend.

“Police presence didn’t stop it from happening. That’s very concerning,” said Bob Simms who lives in the French Quarter and co-founded the French Quarter Task Force.

Simms said that task force is low on manpower and can be fixed if the city would allow tax money to pay for it. In the meantime, he said guns have no place on Bourbon Street.

“That’s the thing that really concerns me is the amounts of guns that are coming on Bourbon Street,” said Simms.

When it comes to this weekend, which is the last one before proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required to enter bars, NOPD isn’t saying much about police presence. A statement from NOPD to Eyewitness News reads:

“In the recent two shooting incidents on Bourbon Street, NOPD officers were nearby and quickly arrived on scene to investigate. While we do not publicly discuss specific deployment tactics, we can ensure that the NOPD continues to proactively patrol throughout the French Quarter, including the Bourbon Street promenade, and will respond to any incidents that may occur.”

Not taking any chances, Mullin is now closing at 2 a.m. because he says the risk isn’t worth it.