NEW ORLEANS — At least 11 people were shot on Canal Street Sunday morning, the sixth time 10 or more people have been shot in one incident in New Orleans since 2013.

In the previous five instances, multiple people opened fire into a crowd with motives ranging from gang violence to an argument that got out of control.

Mother's Day, 2013

Nineteen people were injured, one was killed in a shooting at a Second Line parade on Mother's Day at North Villere and Frenchmen streets.

Bourbon Street, 2014

10 people were shot on Bourbon Street after an argument led to gunfire. Brittany Thomas was killed in the shooting.

Bunny Friend Park, 2015

Seventeen people were shot when rival gang members opened fire into a crowd of people at Bunny Friend Park. No one was killed, though several had life-altering injuries.

Bourbon Street, 2016

Ten people were shot, one of them fatally, when an argument over a woman erupted into gunfire on a crowded Bourbon Street during Bayou Classic weekend.

S. Claiborne Avenue, 2018

It’s been more than a year since 10 people were shot outside a crowded daiquiri shop on S. Claiborne Avenue. Three people were killed and seven others were hurt.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Canal Street, 2019

At least 11 people were shot on Canal Street, between Bourbon and Royal Streets on Sunday, Dec. 1, during the Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans.

