"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son

Shanta Scott lost her son on November 24th three years ago.

NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus.

Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”

“When I got there, the police was there and I said where is Jace and they told me, Jace was dead.”

Thanksgiving will mark three years since Jace’s life was taken, Scott says she's still fighting for justice.

“My life hasn’t been the same since that phone call.”

At the time SUNO said the incident happened in one of the businesses in the Small Business Incubator building. Jace was not a student or employee of the university. Spaces in the incubator are rented out and are not affiliated with the school.

She said, “He was my king and I miss him, I miss his laugh, I miss his smile, I miss his touch, I miss his phone calls, I miss him saying ma.”

She says band and baseball were Jace’s real loves, and he went on to join band at Talledega College in Alabama.

Three years later she says, “Devastated, I am distraught, I still feel the same way as the night I got the call, that my son got shot on SUNO campus.”

Thursday she’ll remember her only child by his gravesite, saying he was killed the day before Thanksgiving in 2019, “Right before the holidays, he couldn’t even get thanksgiving dinner.”

Three years later she's still putting one foot in front of the other this Thanksgiving, for the only son she lost.

“I have to get up, I have to keep going.”

20-year-old Andrew Gant was arrested in connection with Jace's shooting. He was charged with negligent homicide and obstruction of justice.