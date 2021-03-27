'They took our baby,' family remembers 8-year-old girl as a bright star, as they honor her memory with a candlelight vigil

“They don’t understand what they took from us. They took our baby, our world. She was bright. A bright, bright star,” said Bryant’s Aunt Serena Spot.

HOUMA, La. — Friday night family members, friends and even strangers gathered out side the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse to remember the life of an innocent girl whose life was tragically cut short.

The senseless death of Treyce Bryant in Houma has shaken the community. Family members say she was a girl who loved makeup, painting fingernails, snowballs and one of her favorite places to be was in the park.

With a vigil Friday night, family members want her life remembered. Bryant was killed Monday night when police say a man started shooting at the car she was riding in, driven by her mom.

Bryant was not the intended target. Police say a friend of her mom, who was also in the car, was. Police say an ongoing dispute between those men is what led to the shooting. Friday night, Bryant was remembered as an innocent girl with a bright smile. Through all the emotion, family members still can’tbelieve she’s gone.

“They don’t understand what they took from us. They took our baby, our world. She was bright. A bright, bright star,” said Bryant’s Aunt Serena Spot.

“She was everything. She was a queen. She was a beautiful 8-year-old. She loved Tik-Tok. She loved to dance,” said Bryant’s Aunt Andrea Spot.

As Eyewitness News reported Thursday night, the suspect in the case, 23-year-old Davonta Verret, had been arrested for a murder back in 2015. Police thought he was still in jail. According to court records in 2017, Verret ended up pleading guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to one year in prison and was given time served.

He’s still on the run and authorities have vowed to the family that he will be found.

If you know where he is, call the police.