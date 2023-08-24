Thibodaux man convicted for killing three teens while drunk-driving and speeding

A jury convicted Joey Clement, 39, on three homicide charges, according to the Lafourche Parish sheriff.

THIBODAUX, La. — A Thibodaux man was convicted Thursday on three homicide charges related to a 2021 crash that killed three Nicholls State University freshmen, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

A six-person jury found Joey Clement, 39, guilty on two counts of vehicular homicide, and one count of negligent homicide.

District Attorney Kristien Russell, who prosecuted the case, argued that Clement was drunk-driving and speeding led to the death of three teens in November 2021.

Expert testimony had Clement driving around 90 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone, with double the legal blood alcohol level in his system.

"Three families will never see their loved ones again because of someone's decision to drive impaired," D.A. Russell said. "We hope this conviction sends a clear message to people -- if you've had one sip of alcohol, don't drive."

Lily Dufrene, 19, Holi Coss, 18, and Michaila Bowling, 18 were described as close friends by peers. Dufrene, who was driving the car, had no alcohol or drugs in her system according to LPSO. She had also apparently been driving under the speed limit.

Clement had three previous DWI offenses; in Calcasieu Parish, Ascension Parish and Lafourche Parish in 2017, where he had been sentenced to 2 years .