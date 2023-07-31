Man arrested after couple is robbed at gunpoint while responding to a Facebook ad

Darius Walter, 20, apparently lured a couple to his Thibodaux trailer with a for sale post on Facebook. Sheriff's office still seeking another suspect.

THIBODAUX, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man who allegedly robbed a couple at gunpoint inside a Thibodaux trailer.

The couple apparently arrived at a trailer on Lindsey Street on Friday after seeing a for-sale post on Facebook. They were lured inside by one man and then robbed at gunpoint by another man, who was wearing a ski mask, according to the sheriff's office.

The men apparently took money from the victims and their cell phones.

LPSO tracked down two men who they said matched the description of the suspects. Deputies arrested Darius Walter, 20, although law enforcement was unable to find the other suspect after searching the area.

Walter has been charged with two armed robbery counts.

Detectives in the case ask that anyone with information on this incident call Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433. Or through Bayou Tops app on mobile devices. Those who give a useful tip, LPSO said, could be eligible for $1000.