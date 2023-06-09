Thibodaux man arrested for child molestation

46-year-old Jake Clement is accused of inappropriately touching two children, both under 13 years old.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man has been arrested for child molestation, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

Lafourche Parish detectives say they arrested Clement on Saturday following an investigation. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Clement is facing two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 and two counts of indecent behavior.

Bail was set at $150,000.