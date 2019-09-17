THIBODAUX, La. —

A 30-year-old Thibodaux man has been arrested on murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday night, police said.

Brandon Goudy is charged with the second-degree murder of Tedrick Johnson, the Thibodaux Police Department said.

Sunday’s shooting marks the second homicide in Thibodaux’s city limits this year.

Police were called about 11:16 p.m. to the 1600 block of Ledet Street to investigate reports of a man who had suffered a gunshot wound, authorities said. Officers learned the gunshot victim, identified as Johnson, had been taken to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center before any medical personnel arrived.

As investigators secured the crime scene, additional police responded to the hospital, police said. Johnson had been shot at least once and later died at the hospital.

Through investigation, detectives identified Goudy as a suspect in the shooting, police said. After obtaining an arrest warrant and learning the suspect was in Raceland, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office provided assistance and helped take Goudy into custody without incident.

Goudy was booked into the Lafourche jail, where he’s being held on a $1 million bond.

Police have not released a motive in an attempt “to protect the integrity of the investigation,” authorities said.

Thibodaux Police Lt. Clint Dempster said investigators don’t believe Sunday’s shooting was a random act.

“It’s still under investigation, but we feel it was an isolated incident,” Dempster said. “We’re still looking at some things. In four or five hours we had a suspect in custody. That’s what we strive to do. Obviously it’s a rough time for the family and we want to do what we can to hold whoever’s accountable and get them into custody.”

