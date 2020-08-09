Thibodaux man faces terrorizing charges after making shooting threat

Williams allegedly accused the clerk of being racist and made verbal threats that he was going to “shoot the place up.”

THIBODAUX, La. — Authorities say a Thibodaux man faces terrorizing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot up a business after he said he was getting poor service.

The Thibodaux Police Department said 36-year-old Murray Williams made “terroristic threats” inside a store in the 1000 block of St. Mary Street around 2 p.m. Sunday after he was not pleased with how the clerk was serving him. Police say after accusing the clerk of not giving him proper service, Williams allegedly accused the clerk of being racist and made verbal threats that he was going to “shoot the place up.”

The police department said Williams did not brandish a weapon but had previously been arrested earlier in the day for causing two other similar disturbances. During one of those incidents, police say Williams allegedly pulled out a BB gun and told people “this is what happens to people who mess with me.” Williams was cited for disturbing the peace and was released but “unfortunately chose to continue his lawless behavior,” police say.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. His bond was set at $50,000.

