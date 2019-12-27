THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux police say a man was shot to death Thursday night.

The homicide took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Bobby Street, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The victim's name has not been released, police said.

No information on a suspect or possible motive for the shooting was released by Friday morning.

Authorities are encouraging anybody with information about this shooting to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

