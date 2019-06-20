Police are searching for a thief wrapped in a white sheet wearing a Michael Myers mask who was caught on camera stealing a decorative stone bunny from a front porch in New Orleans.

According to NOPD, the thief was caught on camera stealing the statue and a bike-shaped basket from a front porch in the 2500 block of Joseph Street around 4 a.m.

The masked thief then fled on foot up Clara Street towards Jefferson Avenue.

Anyone who can identify this thief is asked to call NOPD Second District Detectives at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or Toll Free 1-877-903-7867.