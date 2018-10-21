NEW ORLEANS -- A Westbank man had more than just his truck stolen – it was the livelihood for his whole family.

“He does it all, he’ll mow somebody’s lawn, he’ll fix somebody’s toilet, he’s a man of many trades,” Myles Reaux said.

In Reaux’s eyes, his father, 68-year-old Edward Reaux, is one of the hardest working men in America.

“Like he’s done all that he can to provide for me as a father,” Myles Reaux said.

And to provide for the rest of their family, Edward Reaux runs a small business by himself landscaping homes and fixing issued here and there. However, last Friday he was finishing up a job near Gladiolus and Clematis when someone took off with his truck.

The thief took off with this truck, his wallet, a phone and all the equipment that was loaded on a trailer connected to the vehicle. The tools he use to provide for his family.

Myles say the family filed a police report and they’ve driven around looking for the stolen truck and items, but so far they have no leads.

“Any tool you can imagine, he had in that truck,” Myles said. “And he lost it all.”

Now they’re turning to the public for help.

“He was supposed to go work in Chalmette for another job and he has no way of doing any of that,” Myles said.

The truck is a black 2008 Dodge Ram with the license plate number C563256. It was pulling a trailer carrying an orange SKAG brand riding lawn mower.

Myles knows it’s a long shot, but he’s willing to do whatever he can to help his father who has done so much for him.

“I just want him to get back happy,” he said. “He’s so lost and distraught right now.”

If you know the location of the truck or stolen equipment, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

If you’d like to donate to help replace the equipment, visit the GoFundMe page here.

