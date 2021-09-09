The new suspect in the case is expected in probable cause court at 10 a.m. today.

HOUSTON — There is a new development early Thursday in the deadly shooting at the Galleria-area restaurant "Grotto" that killed an off-duty police officer and his friend.

KHOU 11 has uncovered court records that show there has been a third arrest in the case.

Khalil Nelson, 19, is charged alongside two other previously-announced suspects, Frederick Jackson (left) and Anthony Jenkins (right):

The first two suspects were charged with two counts of capital murder for the deaths of victims Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy and off-duty New Orleans police officer Everett Briscoe. Both victims were in Houston on vacation when they were shot and killed in broad daylight at the restaurant.

The new suspect in the case, Nelson, is expected in probable cause court at 10 a.m. Thursday. KHOU 11 will update this story as we learn more.

The victims

Detective Briscoe died on the day of the shooting. He and his friends were part of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a philanthropic group that puts on a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. Several members were in Houston for the weekend to visit other Zulu members. Zulu president Elroy James said the members who traveled from New Orleans decided to stay at Hotel Derek, and when they arrived at the hotel Saturday afternoon, a few of them dropped off their bags and walked across the street to Grotto to smoke cigars and have a few drinks. Just moments later, the robbery and deadly shooting happened on the restaurant's patio.

Briscoe was described as "a great man and a great friend who would give you the clothes off his back if you're in need."

Riculfy, the other victim, was in a coma for over a week prior to his passing. Friends say "DJ," who was a business owner in New Orleans, was the type of man who would help anyone who was in need.

