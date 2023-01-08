Third victim dies from malicious I-10 shooting on Lundi Gras

The New Orleans Coroner’s Office released the name of a third victim to die from wounds suffered during a targeted shooting in February

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Coroner’s Office released the name of a third victim to die from wounds suffered during a targeted shooting along Interstate 10 on Lundi Gras evening.

After a five-month fight for her life, now 39-year-old Kimberly Burnette finally succumbed to a fatal shot to her head suffered while riding with two other passengers westbound on the I-10 Service Road near Bundy Road.

Burnette’s vehicle was struck by a black Dodge containing 35-year-old Uber driver and social worker Andrew Stiller and his passenger – and alleged target – 21-year-old SUNO student Johnell Hampton.

Both Stiller and Hampton died on the scene.

On March 1, Tyree Quinn was arrested and booked with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of a stolen car and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

At the time of the fatal shooting on Feb. 1, 33-year-old Quinn was out on bail while wearing an ankle monitor and awaiting trial.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or information about the suspects is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.