'This is horrible,' residents upset after Fat City mural was vandalized

The act came after Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict was announced. Customers who saw the vandalism throughout the day were disgusted.

METAIRIE, La. — People in Jefferson Parish are upset after a business was vandalized overnight. Words of hate were spray-painted on the mural outside of Breaux Mart in Fat City and people are not happy about it.

"I think it's a sad state of affairs," said one customer.

Eyes were on the mural outside of Breaux Mart Wednesday, after someone spray-painted on it. Even writing a horrific racial slur.

"These have been up here now for seven years, so it was a surprise and very unfortunate," said Todd Murphy with the Jefferson Chamber.

Store surveillance shows a car pulling up around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. You then see the person get out and go to the mural. The act came after Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict was announced. Customers who saw the vandalism throughout the day were disgusted.

The art is part of the Fat City Mural Project. It's one of almost a dozen pieces installed to help make the area more visually appealing and welcoming.

"And each one of these business owners agreed to have the side of their building painted with a mural, but agreed to what the mural would be," said Murphy. "They worked with the artist on the actual design of it and so a lot of work and a lot of expense went into this and this is terrible for a lot of reasons."

Murphy has been involved in bringing life back to Fat City. He said it's shameful this happened but said it won't stop the project from continuing.

"This is horrible," he said. "I'm glad it's isolated to one ignorant person and hopefully that person will be caught and charged with a crime because it's a crime and it's terrible."